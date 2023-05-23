Big Bear Fire Department – Fire Hazard Abatement Program

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – The fire hazard abatement program is underway, and for the first time, will be handled by the Big Bear Fire Department. The local agency took over duties from San Bernardino County to provide more consistency, according to the department chief Jeff Willis. The program will include outdoor inspections of 28,000 properties within the Valley and most properties out of compliance will receive a notice with instructions on how to remedy the growth on their land to mitigate fire risk. Some egregious offenders could be fined upon the initial inspection. A mailer has been sent to all property owners that includes a checklist and for more information you can visit bigbearfire.org or call (909) 866-7566. An informational meeting will be held at the Big Bear Fire Department Headquarters at 8am and 3pm on May 23rd at 41090 Big Bear Boulevard.

This is a segment from Ryan Orr’s Mountain Matters aired on KBHR-FM, 93.3 & 102.5 For these stories and more visit www.KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net.