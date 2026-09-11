Showtime Collision Celebrates Big Bear Lake Grand Opening with Car Giveaway To a Local Veteran This Saturday

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA — BIG BEAR NEWS – Showtime Collision is celebrating the grand opening of its new Big Bear Lake location this Saturday, September 12, with a special community event highlighting local veterans and vehicle enthusiasts.

The festivities begin at 11:00 AM at 41282 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake.

As part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, a local U.S. Army veteran nominated by the American Legion will be presented with a refurbished 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid. The vehicle donation was made possible through a joint effort between AAA, NABC, LKQ, PPG Automotive Refinish, and Showtime Collision, which donated the repair services, labor, and parts.

The grand opening event is free and open to the public, featuring:

A display of roughly 15 special-interest vehicles, including movie cars from Transformers, a McLaren, a Mustang Bullitt, and custom builds.

An official Big Bear Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guest appearances by NABC representative Ben Clymer Jr. and Big Bear Lake City Councilmember Rick Herrick.

Complimentary hot dogs, a live DJ and MC, and a free raffle featuring thousands of dollars in prizes.

Free T-shirts and PPG swag for the first 100 attendees.

Showtime Collision is a third-generation, family-owned business approaching its 40th anniversary this October. After nearly four decades of serving the mountain communities from its Running Springs facility, the new location marks a permanent expansion into Big Bear Lake.