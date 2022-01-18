San Bernardino County Libraries Bring Back Read Crate

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Join the San Bernardino County Library System to promote reading among children ages 0-11 throughout San Bernardino County. The READ CRATE program kicks off today, Jan. 18. This program will encourage children to read in all communities across the county.

The Read Crate includes a mystery mix of books and a special incentive in each box, and is separated into three age groups: Read to Me (ages 0-5), Ready to Read (ages 6-8), and Super Readers (ages 9-11).

– The Read to Me crate provides a mix of 10 board books, easy readers, and picture books

– Ready to Read crate provides a mix of 10 picture books, easy readers, and non-fiction books

– Super Readers crate provides a mix of 10 chapter books, graphic novels, and non-fiction.

To participate in this program, call your local San Bernardino County Library branch, choose what age group the child is in, and schedule a date/time for pickup. In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children, by inspiring an excitement to read, providing a variety of reading materials, and a special incentive.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serve a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision,, by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib/org/ or call (909) 387-2220.