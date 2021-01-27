Prescribed Burning to Pick Up Again

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – With a break in winter storm activity, fire crews are planning for more prescribed burning operations across the San Bernardino National Forest this week. All ignitions will be for pile burns, which will only commence if weather conditions are safe at the time and location of each site. The week’s potential burns will be located near:

Highland: City Creek Fire Station, located north of town off Highway 330.

Lake Arrowhead: Skyforest Work Center, located on the southside of town off Highway 18.

Running Springs: Deerlick Fire Station, located east of town off Highway 18.

Big Bear: East of Baldwin Lake off Arrastre Creek Road (Forest Road 2N04).

Angelus Oaks: Converse Fire Station, located northeast of town in the Barton Flats area.

Prescribed burning helps Forest staff achieve a number of goals, including firefighter/community safety and facility brush clearance.