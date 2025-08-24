Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Power Outage in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric, Inc., has informed KBHR that a fault on the 34 kV sub transmission has taken down all electrical power in the Big Bear Valley except for the Village and out to the dam on the south side of Big Bear Lake. The estimated time for repair as of this post is three hours (approximately 11pm).

