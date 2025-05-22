Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff on Friday, May 23rd, 3pm to Midnight

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines. The period of concern is tomorrow, May 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight. This precaution is mainly due to high winds in Lucerne Valley and aims to reduce wildfire risk, ensuring community safety during the anticipated extreme weather conditions.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is reaching out to customers who may be impacted if Southern California Edison (SCE) implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Updates will be provided through Facebook, voice and text messages, www.bvesinc.com, and local media. As a reminder, the State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce wildfire risk and ensure the safety of customers, their families, and property.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) advises customers to take the following proactive measures:

• Use Surge Protectors: Plug your valuable electronics, such as computers, televisions, and cell phones, into surge protectors to increase the chances they remain undamaged.

• Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are useful for various situations. They should include items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials.

• Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours. Keep them closed to preserve your food during a power outage.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837, visit www.bvesinc.com, or their Facebook page.