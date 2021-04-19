One Person Arrested for ID Theft and Fraud and Another Cited for Possession of Narcotics and a Warrant

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, April 15, deputies responded to the 39000 block of Lake Drive for a theft by fraud report. Big Bear Cool Cabins reported that 34 year old, Garden Grove resident Henry Amundson, used a fraudulent credit card to rent a cabin. Deputies arrived and contacted Amundson and 35 year Nicole Perez of Aliso Viejo. Amundson was found to have a no bail warrant for vehicle theft out of Orange County. Perez was found to have a narcotic related warrant out of Orange County.

Deputies served a search warrant at the location and found evidence of identity theft, a machine used to make fraudulent credit cards, blank checks, blank credit cards, and additional narcotics.

Amundson was arrested for theft by fraud and possession of equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards. He was booked into the Big Bear Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and also held for his vehicle theft warrant out of Orange County with no bail.

Perez was arrested for possession of narcotics and cite released in the field.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Big Bear Station at (909)866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

