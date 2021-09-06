Mayor David Caretto Resigns

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In a letter addressed to the City Clerk for the City of Big Bear Lake, Mayor Dave Caretto is resigning from the Big Bear Lake City Council effective June 18, 2021. Citing recent, serious and unexpected medical issues, as well as other life changes including a new granddaughter, Caretto now finds it essentially impossible for him to continue to serve the community in this capacity. Stating that it has been his pleasure and honor to serve the City during the last 11 years, Caretto also thanked the members of City Council, City staff, the community of Big Bear and the two exceptional City Managers whom he worked closely with, Jeff Mathieu and Frank Rush. With the resignation of Mayor Caretto, it is unknown at this time how the process of his replacement will proceed. This is a developing story with more details to follow.