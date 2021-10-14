Let’s Talk Workforce Housing Event, Today!

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Let’s talk workforce housing! Join the City of Big Bear Lake, Association of Realtors, and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce today for their free public event, “Let’s Talk Workforce Housing”. This event was created to find solutions to the workforce housing shortage in our community and will include a kid’s play area, refreshments, prizes, and information booths. Join local officials at the Knickerbocker Road parking lot between 3 and 6pm. Together, our community can work together to come up with creative solutions towards resolving the current workforce housing shortage.