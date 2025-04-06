Helicopters to Support Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc.’s Radford Line Project

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Starting Wednesday, June 4, 2025, local residents may see helicopters flying above the Big Bear area. These important efforts are helping Bear Valley Electric Service Inc. (BVES) with a critical infrastructure project as they do repairs to the Radford Line, an above ground bare wire sub-transmission line. This project will enhance the reliability and safety of power distribution throughout the BVES service area.

During these flights, customers can expect to see helicopters transporting poles and other equipment from Snow Summit to Knickerbocker. Helicopter flights will continue through the next three weeks.

If you have any questions, please call BVES customer service at (800) 808-2837.