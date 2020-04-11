Election Results for Big Bear Valley

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley, CA – The uncertified results of yesterday’s election that effect the Big Bear Valley are as follows:

Jay Obernolte wins the 8th district congressional seat.

Abigal Medina and Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh are in a virtual tie for the 23rd district State Senate seat.

Smitty Smith wins the 33rd Assembly seat.

Sudie Smart, Steve Foulks and Jack Roberts take the win for the Bear Valley Unified School District.

Alan Lee takes the City Council first district.

Bynette Mote wins the City Council 5th district.

Rick Seifert, Julie Smith and Steve Castillo win the Big Bear Airport District race.

Steve Baker, Perri Melnick and Mark Kaliher win the positions for Bear Valley Community Healthcare District.

Measure K wins thus reducing the pay of the county supervisors and making their position part time.

Measure U fails thus keeping in place the 157.26 per parcel in the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The election will be certified by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters later this month.