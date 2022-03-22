BBCCSD Board of Directors Vacancy Applicant Deadline Is March 24th at 12noon

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Effective February 25, 2022, a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the Big Bear City Community Services District due to the resignation of Director Karyn Oxandaboure. Pursuant to Government Code Section 1780, the remaining members of the Board of Directors, at their regular meeting held on Monday, March 7, 2022, voted to fill the vacancy created by the resignation by making an appointment rather than holding an election.

Any person appointed to fill the vacancy must be a registered voter within the Big Bear City Community Services District and would serve until the next general District election on November 8, 2022. At that time, the appointed position would come up for re-election. A letter of interest describing why he/she would like to serve on the Board of Directors from interested voters within the District must be submitted to the Secretary of the Board at the Big Bear City Community Services District Office, located at 139 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City, by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 to be considered for appointment.

The Board will consider the appointment at their regular meeting scheduled for April 4, 2022 and/or April 18, 2022. All meetings will take place at the District office, located at 139 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City, CA 92314.

For additional information, contact the Secretary of the Board at (909) 585-2565 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.