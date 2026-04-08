Door-to-Door Outreach to Help Determine Baldwin Lake Water Project Next Steps

Big Bear News – Baldwin Lake – Baldwin Lake residents will have new opportunities in August and September to learn about local uranium contamination and other drinking water concerns, ask questions and complete a community interest survey that will help determine whether a potential drinking water project addressing the contamination will move forward.

The Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) is focused on reaching households throughout the proposed project area and obtaining a more complete picture of community interest. Project representatives will conduct door-to-door outreach on August 7th-9th, 2026 and return for additional outreach in September as needed. Residents will be given information about the project and encouraged to complete an interest survey regardless of whether they support the project, oppose it or remain undecided.

RCAC, a nonprofit that supports rural communities across the West, is managing the Baldwin Lake uranium project. RCAC’s role is to coordinate technical studies, share information with residents, and gather community input.

The ongoing planning effort began after San Bernardino County identified elevated uranium in private wells in 2020. Baldwin Lake is not served by a public water system, and many households rely on private wells, purchased water or hauled water. Testing conducted between 2020 and 2025 found that approximately 76% of wells sampled had uranium exceedances. Long-term exposure to uranium through drinking water can increase the risk of kidney damage.

A study completed in November 2025 evaluated several possible responses. The study recommended connection to Big Bear City CSD as the preferred alternative for further consideration, but no final project has been approved or selected. If pursued by the community, this alternative may be eligible for grant funding.

At least 50% of the connections needed to fund the project must demonstrate interest before the project can advance to preparation of a Preliminary Engineering Report. That report would provide more detailed information about possible infrastructure, costs, funding, operations, management and permitting.

RCAC will also host a community forum on Sept. 9, where residents can ask questions about uranium contamination, the feasibility study, survey and potential next steps. The forum will be held at the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency (BBARWA) from 4:30 – 6:00 PM.

Completing the survey or expressing interest does not approve construction, require a household to connect to a future system or create a legal or financial commitment. It indicates only whether the resident is interested in allowing the proposal to be studied in greater detail.