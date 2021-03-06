Dinosaur Themed Reading Program at the Library

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to celebrate the summer season with the Excavate Something Big: Library Summer Reading Program. Enjoy an amazing dinosaur-themed experience and earn some awesome rewards for meeting reading goals. Enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, informative activities, performers and more. The Summer Reading Program begins on Monday, June 7 and runs through Saturday, July 31.

Again this year, the Library is taking the program online with something for all ages. Programs

are offered virtually and people can pick up their program kits at their local branch and tune in

on Facebook to make the project along with Library staff. Program kits are provided while

supplies last. Select branches are hosting virtual storytime.

People can also sign-up for the “read for rewards” portion of the program through Beanstack, sbclib.beanstack.org. Sign in, log the amount of reading each week, and earn digital badges

throughout the summer. Don’t forget to visit the library weekly to pick up your earned rewards

and (new this year) collect your fun buttons each week during the program.

The Summer Reading Program is another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide

Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read. All activities offered at the libraries are free and open

to all ages. The San Bernardino County Library Summer Reading Program begins June 10 and runs through August 3 at all San Bernardino County Library branches.

For more Summer Reading Program information, please visit sbclib.org or contact your local

branch library.