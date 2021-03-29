Deputies Request Public Assistance to Identify Outstanding Suspects in Armed Robbery

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE TO ORIGINAL STORY on 9/8/2020 – One of the three suspects involved in the armed robbery at Alpine Liquor Store in Big Bear Lake on 09/7/2020 was identified as Austin Timothy Bernash, a 22- year-old resident of Corona. Bernash was arrested and is in custody at the High Desert Detention Center. The District Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges of second degree attempted robbery and second degree attempted burglary against Bernash. Additional enhancement charges have been filed related to the use of a firearm during the crime. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17, 2021.

The second suspect has been identified as Michael Antonio Tino. Tino is a 22-year-old white male adult, 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. Michael Tino has distinctive tattoos on his right forearm and left elbow. Tino is believed to reside in Ontario, California.

The third suspect remains unidentified. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating him.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Michael Tino or identity of the third suspect is requested to contact Detective A. Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, (909) 866-0100. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.