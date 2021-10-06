Critical Missing Juvenile Found

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: Steven Gurule has been found in the vicinity of Highway 18 and Smarts Ranch Road. He is reported to be in good health. He is being transported back to the Big Bear area by law enforcement personnel.

The Big Bear Sherriff’s Station is seeking the publics assistance in locating Steven Gurule, a missing 12 year old Hispanic male, that is 4′ 10″ tall, weighing 90 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He left his residence sometime on 6/10/2021 between 0200-0500 hours. Gurule is believed to be wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, and a black hat seen in the attached photo. Gurule possibly left on his BMX bike, which has a black frame, green handlebars, and green wheels. Due to his age, Steven is considered to be a missing critical juvenile. Public assistance is requested to immediately report any sightings of Steven to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.