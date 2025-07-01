City of Big Bear Lake Launches New Mobile App

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake is excited to announce that its new mobile app, Big Bear Lake 365, is now available to the public. The Big Bear Lake 365 app is a powerful tool that allows both Apple and Andriod users to effortlessly access:

Convenient links to important information such as Winter Services

A user-friendly tool for reporting hazards and registering complaints

A convenient messaging feature to quickly communicate with City staff

Timely news updates and announcements such as City Council meetings and job postings

Push notifications highlighting important alerts, including road and weather conditions

Listings of ongoing events and activities

And more!

“This mobile app revolutionizes the way citizens interact with the City of Big Bear Lake by providing a seamless platform for submitting service requests. Big Bear Lake 365 will improve community engagement, share important notifications, and facilitate seamless communication between the City of Big Bear Lake and its residents and its visitors”, said Mayor Perri Melnick.

Download the App today on Google Play or the App Store to get started!