City of Big Bear Lake Kicks Off General Plan Update

Big Bear Lake – CA – Big Bear News – The City of Big Bear Lake has officially launched the update process for its 2050 General Plan, a comprehensive policy document that will guide the community’s long-term vision for the next quarter-century. The initiative began with the first meeting of the 17-member General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) on March 10, 2026. The committee, which saw full attendance for its kickoff, will serve as a primary conduit for community input, helping to ensure the plan reflects local priorities. As the City’s roadmap for the future, the General Plan establishes specific goals and policies regarding land use, housing, economic development, and environmental resources. It also addresses mobility and the overall community character of the mountain resort town.

“The City is excited to mark this important step in shaping our community’s long-term vision,” officials noted in a statement.

Local residents, business owners, and visitors are being encouraged to participate in the process. For those who missed the initial joint meeting between the City Council and the Planning Commission, a recording has been made available on the City’s website. The City has also launched a dedicated project website, bigbearlake2050.com, where the public can sign up for email updates and find information on upcoming meetings and engagement opportunities. Feedback from the community is expected to play a critical role as the update progresses through its various phases.