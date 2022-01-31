City Exploring Potential Implementation of Paid Parking in The Village

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – City staff are currently exploring various options to implement paid parking in The Village area, and will soon begin outreach to the Village Business Association to review these options. If one or more options prove feasible, a recommendation will likely be presented for City Council consideration in March.

There are more than 800 public parking spaces in The Village, and no parking fees are currently in effect anywhere in The Village. If paid parking is ultimately implemented, it is envisioned that some free parking accommodations will be made for employees of Village businesses and for permanent residents. Depending on how the program is structured, preliminary revenue projections indicate total annual revenues of $300,000 – $400,000, and perhaps more.

It is anticipated that any new parking revenues would be earmarked for maintenance and improvement expenses in The Village, a reduction in General Fund expenses for Village activities, and / or a reduction or elimination of current Village assessment fees.