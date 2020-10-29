Caltrans to Conduct Rock Scaling on State Route 38 Due to El Dorado Fire

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has initiated a $3.5 million Director’s Order to begin an emergency project to repair damages to State Route 38 (SR 38) as the result of the El Dorado wildfire. The project limits are from Thurman Flats to Glass Road.

The project began on Friday, October 2. The work will stabilize slopes, remove debris and hazardous/burned trees, excavate and clear culverts and inlet basins (post-fire debris flow basins), replace debris racks, and include rock slope scaling.

On Monday, November 16th through Friday, November 20th, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Caltrans District 8 is scheduled to conduct an emergency rock scaling effort under one-way traffic control at the following postmiles on SR 38: PM 16.37, PM 17.30, PM 18.75, PM 22.28, PM 22.38, PM 22.48, PM 23.55, PM 23.60, PM 23.70, PM 23.80. Delays of 30 minutes or more are anticipated.