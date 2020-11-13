Caltrans to Conduct Rock Scaling on State Route 38 Beginning Monday

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation began an emergency project to repair damages to State Route 38 as the result of the El Dorado wildfire back on October 2nd. The project limits are from Thurman Flats to Glass Road. The work will stabilize slopes, remove debris and hazardous/burned trees, excavate and clear culverts and inlet basins (post-fire debris flow basins), and replace debris racks.

The rock slope scaling portion of the project begins Monday, November 16th and continues through Friday, November 20th. 1-way traffic control will be in effect with intermittent full closures that may last 10 to 15 minutes each. Work is scheduled to take place between 8AM and 3PM.



The tentative schedule, including Post Miles are:

Monday, November 16th: Post Mile 23.55, 23.60, 23.70, 23.80 Tuesday, November 17th: Post Mile 22.28, 22.30, 22.48 Wednesday, November 18th: Post Mile 23.00, 23.15 Thursday, November 19th: Post Mile 16.37, 17.30, 18.75 Friday, November 20th: Any remaining sites from the list above

Delays of 30 minutes or more are anticipated.