BVUSD Public Viewing for Social Studies Curriculum

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Unified School District is holding seven days of public viewing for a potential adoption of a Social Studies curriculum from McGraw Hill, California Impact, for grades 6 through 12. The public viewing is taking place at the district office located at 42271 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake in the Boardroom. The first day of public viewing will be is Thursday, March 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second day of public viewing will be Friday, March 18th, also from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The following week public viewing will be held on Monday, March 21st through Friday, March 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The final day for review is Friday, March 25th.