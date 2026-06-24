BVES Notification of Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff This Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed two of the BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The period of concern begins at 12 pm Friday, June 26th and extends through 12 am Sunday, June 28th. This is due to high winds and fire conditions forecasted in the region. If SCE de-energizes these lines, BVES will have very limited capacity and some or all BVES customers may experience outages for the period of concern.



Bear Valley Electric Service is reaching out to customers who may be impacted if Southern California Edison implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Updates will be provided through Facebook, voice and text messages, www.bvesinc.com, and local media.



As a reminder, the State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce wildfire risk and ensure the safety of customers, their families, and property. Power restoration typically takes 8 hours, and will start after the wind subsides. Delays may occur if daylight is required for safe inspections.

Bear Valley Electric Service advises customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.