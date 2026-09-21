BVES Deploys Robot Technology to Quickly, Affordably Harden Grid Against Wildfire

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) has partnered with wildfire prevention startup Witching Hour to deploy a novel robot technology aimed at hardening the grid against fire danger. The solution allows BVES to insulate bare wires in place, a method that costs just a fraction of traditional wire hardening methods while allowing the company to work faster, safer and reduce the creation of toxic waste.
Wildfire prevention is top of mind for the remote Southern California mountain community of Big Bear, where a lengthy drought and dense, dry vegetation have increased the risk of fire ignition. Converting bare wire to covered wire is a critical aspect of BVES’ wildfire prevention plan, but it’s an expensive investment. Switching to covered conductor can cost $1 million per circuit mile and, historically, required fully replacing both wire and poles, a process that is both time and energy intensive. With Witching Hour, that investment drops to less than half the cost per circuit mile. And, the process is faster and safer for BVES linemen.
“There is nothing more important to us at BVES than keeping this Valley safe,” said Paul Marconi, President of BVES. “At the same time, we are mindful that our customers rely on us to steward our resources efficiently. Witching Hour’s technology could allow us to harden the grid faster and cheaper, and we consider that a win for the entire community.”
Witching Hour’s technology uses compact robots to install insulation directly onto existing bare wire. Similar to traditional covered conductor, the insulation prevents electrical sparking when touched by tree branches and other objects and is estimated to last approximately 30-40 years. The lightweight robots operate autonomously and can even climb lines running at extreme angles throughout the mountain region. “BVES is showing that grid hardening doesn’t have to be slow or expensive,” said Lance Adler,founder of Witching Hour.
According to Adler, this is Witching Hour’s very first commercial deployment of the new robot technology. The initial BVES project aims to cover 1 circuit mile of wire in a residential area of Sugarloaf. Because Witching Hour robots can operate on energized lines, the project has also eliminated the need to shut off power during the insulation process, another tangible benefit for BVES customers.
This is not the first time BVES has looked to novel technology to keep the Valley safe. In August 2026, the company released a fleet of drones to survey electrical lines for damage, vegetation encroachment and other hazards. For more information, call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.