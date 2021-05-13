BVCHD Recognizes Extraordinary Nurse

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Anthony Monge, RN of Bear Valley Community Healthcare

District was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read: “Anthony Monge showed expertise and skill while taking care

of a patient that coded in the Emergency Department. Although it was an extraordinary team effort, and everyone worked like a well-oiled machine, Anthony showed leadership, respect and genuine care while performing resuscitative efforts. The patient coded multiple times, and each time he responded in a professional and calm manner. He was also mentoring other nurses that day. After the patient was resuscitated and speaking again, he promised the patient to care for his dog that even the patient’s girlfriend was afraid to do. Anthony collaborated with the patient’s girlfriend and the patient’s neighbor. In the following days, Anthony drove the patient’s belongings to the hospital off the mountain to ensure the patient had his cell phone and personal items for comfort. He followed up with the patient thereafter, first ensuring he made it out of the cath lab, his progress in the ICU, and finally when the

patient was extubated. Anthony showed genuine care and compassion the entire way and made a difference not only through life-saving measures, but provided comfort to the patient’s mind by ensuring the patient’s dog was cared for. Anthony deserves recognition for many patient interactions and continuous actions. This is a standout example of going above and beyond and I am proud to recommend him for the DAISY award.”