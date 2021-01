Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Two of the Visitors Center staff were exposed to COVID-19 at home and one has tested positive.

Visit Big Bear checked with the County Health Department and, following CDC guidelines, all of the employees who came in contact are also being tested and are quarantined. The Visitor Center will re-open on Jan 10th.

If you need to contact Visit Big Bear, chat, phones, and email are still being answered daily from 9am-5pm.