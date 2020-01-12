Big Bear Rotary Santa Visitation Project

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake has been an integral part of celebrating Christmas in the valley for over 40+ years with the Rotary Santa Visitation Project. The 2020 version of The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake “Santa Program” is going forward with a few changes. As in the past, those wishing to have a visit from Santa still need to call in their request to one of the numbers below. However, Santa will NOT be entering any residences OR bringing individual gifts. Instead, he will ring or knock and drop off stockings filled with goodies. Santa visits are scheduled to occur on December 17, 18 and 19 from 6:30 to 9PM. The last day to call is December 15 at noon. If there are any changes to the scheduled visit, we will call the number given on the sign-up card. Here are the numbers to call to request a Santa visit:

Dawn Hartmeister 909-281-4495

Little Green House 909-866-5511

RobinHood Resort 909-866-4643

All Protection Alarm 909-866-6586

Donations are accepted for the Santa Program:

Make Checks payable to Big Bear Lake Rotary, P.O. Box 615, BBL, CA 92315