Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District To Partner with San Bernardino County Fire District

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – At the Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District (BBLFPD) Special Meeting on April 29, 2026, the Board of Directors demonstrated its ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship of public resources by carefully evaluating how Big Bear Lake’s taxpayer dollars are allocated and utilized for the benefit of the community. The discussion centered on ensuring that fire and emergency services remain both efficient and effective while continuing to meet the needs of residents and visitors alike within the existing revenues that the BBLFPD generates.

Following a thorough review and discussion, BBLFPD Board Members expressed unanimous support for pursuing a contractual partnership with San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and terminating the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement that created the Big Bear Fire Authority (JPA Agreement).

The proposed partnership is anticipated to bring meaningful benefits to the City of Big Bear Lake, including improved service levels, enhanced resource coordination, and increased responsiveness to community needs. Through regional collaboration, the City seeks to enhance service quality while upholding fiscal responsibility. It’s expected that the transition to San Bernardino County Fire will begin July 1, 2027. This timeline provides more than 12 months to thoughtfully dissolve the JPA and ensure a smooth, well-managed transition.

The BBLFPD Board remains dedicated to transparent decision making and prioritizing initiatives that offer clear value to the public. Further updates regarding the proposed partnership will be shared as the discussion progresses.

“We are focused on ensuring that every decision we make reflects both fiscal responsibility and the highest level of service for our community. This partnership represents an important step toward strengthening emergency services while remaining accountable to the residents we serve,” said BBLFPD Chair Rick Herrick.