Big Bear Lake DWP Celebrates Fix a Leak Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Are your kids stuck at home? Are you looking for ways to save water and money? Do you want to avoid damage from flooding? Whatever floats your boat, the Big Bear Lake Department of Water (BBLDWP) wants to make sure you don’t go down with a leak.

Last year the BBLDWP detected more than two thousand customer leaks, more than 10% of all accounts. This number holds true nationally, which is why every March the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® program recognizes Fix a Leak Week. “There’s a one in ten chance that your home or business has a leak that wastes 90 gallons or more per day,” explains Sierra Orr, Water Conservation and Public Information Supervisor.

This week, the BBLDWP is giving away goodie bags large and small, plus prizes for participation by BBLDWP customers. Families can request kits by emailing Conservation@BBLDWP.com or calling (909)866-5050 x268. Kits can be picked up at the DWP office or delivered to your home or office within the DWP service area. Children’s kits include stickers, temporary tattoos, coloring books, activity sheets, plastic cups and more. Activity sheets will also be available daily for download on the DWP’s Facebook page @BigBearWater or on our website. Children up to 5th grade can submit their completed activity sheets by 4:30pm Friday, March 19 for a chance to win a grand prize valued at more than $100. For details visit www.BBLDWP.com.

Adults can choose between indoor and outdoor kits. Indoor kits depend on the request, but may include aerators, showerheads, plumber’s tape, leak detection tabs, shower timers, brochures and a checklist to find leaks. Outdoor kits may include a moisture meter, catch cups, an auto shut off hose nozzle, seeds, and hose repair kits.

