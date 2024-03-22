Replenish Big Bear Water Reuse Program Update

Big Bear City, CA – Big Bear News- Despite a lengthy and spirited discussion over a four-hour meeting on Tuesday, the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency still had no reportable action on Replenish Big Bear. The meeting was called after Big Bear City CSD’s board unanimously voted against signing an amendment to fund the project earlier this month. In light of that development, options for consideration included private funding, reconsidering the amendments, or canceling the project. The BBARWA Board will continue the conversation at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 27. That meeting is open to the public for those who want to share their opinion on the effort that would potentially recharge groundwater supplies in the valley and provide additional water for the lake.