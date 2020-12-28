A Winter Reminder to Recreate Responsibly on National Forests

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – With winter here, all visitors to California’s National Forests should continue to plan ahead before visiting and recreate responsibly once there. Early snowfall has already begun on some forests and road conditions will begin to impact access so please ensure that your vehicle is snow ready before you go.

Visitors are encouraged to view the Recreate Responsibly Winter Toolkit, which provides resources on planning ahead, weather conditions, avalanche awareness, and Leave No Trace principles.

In addition to the tips in the toolkit, here are local tips for the San Bernardino National Forest:

– Bring tire traction devices. State checkpoints will likely be setup along highways.

– Be prepared for traffic and large crowds! If there is no parking available, do not block roadways, driveways and gates. Maintain social distancing.

– Snow play on public lands, not private property, and always pack out your trash, broken sled pieces included.

– Many higher elevation Forest Service roads have been closed to vehicles for winter conditions. Please enjoy them for snowshoeing and other human-powered activities.

– Recently burned areas and adjacent spots where debris flows could occur will remain closed. This includes recreation areas around Forest Falls.

– Stay out of the bald eagle nesting closure area in Fawnskin, located on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake.

– Fire restrictions and related safety prohibitions remain in effect until we receive significant amounts of precipitation to get us out of peak fire season (hopefully this is it, but that remains to be seen).

Please follow posted campfire, parking, and camping restrictions. Be prepared to find alternative areas if your trail or campground is full. Additionally, please note that fireworks are NOT permitted on any National Forest.

It is recommended that you not travel long distances to recreate and, again, check with your local National Forest before visiting. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times.