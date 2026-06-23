4th of July Fireworks Scheduled for Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Big Bear Lake remains one of the valley’s most cherished summer traditions, and this year’s celebration is set to continue that legacy. The professionally produced fireworks display will launch on Saturday, July 4th, beginning when the sky is fully dark, generally between 8:45 PM and 9:15 PM, from a barge positioned on Big Bear Lake.
This year’s show is presented by Visit Big Bear and staffed with the help of volunteers from the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake, with additional support from the City of Big Bear Lake, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, and Pine Knot Landing. Their combined efforts help ensure a safe, well?coordinated holiday celebration for residents and visitors.
Fireworks can be viewed from numerous locations around the lake. KBHR?FM 93.3 and 102.5 will once again broadcast a patriotic soundtrack synchronized to the show. Spectators are encouraged to bring a portable radio to lakeside viewing spots or tune in through the KBHR App.
To manage the significant increase in holiday traffic and ensure pedestrian safety, the City of Big Bear Lake and the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department will implement temporary restrictions following the fireworks show. Right hand turns only will be in effect on Big Bear Boulevard from Georgia to Temple in Big Bear Lake and intersections will be controlled by sheriff’s deputies to keep traffic flowing and reduce congestion.
Pine Knot Avenue, from the south side of Big Bear Boulevard to the north side of Village Drive, will be closed to all motor vehicles from 6:00 PM through midnight to accommodate increased pedestrian activity and improve viewing access in the Village area. Caltrans will assist with traffic flow on state routes entering and exiting the valley to help reduce bottlenecks and maintain safe travel conditions.
Personal fireworks, including “safe and sane” varieties, are strictly prohibited in Big Bear Valley and throughout the San Bernardino National Forest.
Visit Big Bear extends its appreciation to the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake, the City of Big Bear Lake, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department and Pine Knot Landing for their partnership and support in making this year’s Fourth of July celebration safe, memorable, and community?focused.