San Bernardino County Moves into Orange Tier

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – Life in San Bernardino County is getting back to normal, with officials reporting the County has moved from the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Beginning today, April 7, a variety of institutions and businesses may now open to 50% capacity — a notable increase from the Red Tier’s limit of 25%. And some businesses, like bars and bowling alleys, can now reopen for the first time in over a year.

Any bar in San Bernardino County may now open for outdoor service. Movie theaters, museums, and restaurants may double the number of guests allowed inside. Wineries and breweries can allow patrons to enjoy their beverages indoors. And outdoor stadiums can open at 33% capacity.

The Orange Tier means the spread of COVID-19 has now reduced to a moderate level, as the number of cases continues to decline. As of Monday, the County’s daily adjusted rate was 3.4 per 100,000.

The following is allowed under the new Orange Tier, all with modifications. For a complete listing of what can open in the tier and with specific capacity and modifications, see this updated activity tier from the California Department of Public Health.

Retailers, malls, and grocery stores can operate at 100% capacity with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 50% capacity

Movie theaters can now open with 50% capacity or 100 people

Hotels can now open their indoor pools, and fitness centers at 25% capacity

Gyms can now be at 25% capacity, including climbing walls and indoor pools

Restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people (whichever is fewer)

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Bars may serve customers outdoors (regardless if serving food)

Family entertainment centers can open indoors at 25% capacity for naturally distanced activities like bowling and rock-climbing walls

While telework is still encouraged for non-essential offices, they can reopen in-person staffing

Outdoor professional sports stadiums can have audiences up to 33% capacity (up from 20%)

Theme parks may reopen at 25% capacity

For all COVID-19 related information, including case statistics, FAQs, guidelines and resources, visit the County’s COVID-19 webpage at http://sbcovid19.com/. Residents of San Bernardino County may also call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911 for general information and resources about the virus. The phone line is NOT for medical calls and is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions about social services, please call 211.