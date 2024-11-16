Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

RSVP for Free Thanksgiving Meals for the Big Bear Community

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This Thanksgivng holiday, Summit Church is hosting Thanksgiving meals to make this holiday season a time of joy and togetherness for the Big Bear community. Summit Church invites anyone in Big Bear to a complimentary Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th from 11am to 2pm. Space is limited so please RSVP by Sunday, November 24th by calling 909-436-0259.

