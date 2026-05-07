JPA Dissolution Clears Way for San Bernardino County Fire to Reopen Moonridge and Boulder Bay Stations

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – BIG BEAR NEWS – At the Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District (BBLFPD) Special Meeting on April
29, 2026, the Board of Directors demonstrated its ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship of
public resources by carefully evaluating how Big Bear Lake’s taxpayer dollars are allocated and utilized for
the benefit of the community. The discussion centered on ensuring that fire and emergency services
remain both efficient and effective while continuing to meet the needs of residents and visitors alike
within the existing revenues that the BBLFPD generates.
Following a thorough review and discussion, BBLFPD Board Members expressed unanimous support for
pursuing a contractual partnership with San Bernadino County Fire Protection District and terminating the
Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement that created the Big Bear Fire Authority (JPA Agreement).
The proposed partnership is anticipated to bring meaningful benefits to the City of Big Bear Lake, including
improved service levels, enhanced resource coordination, and increased responsiveness to community
needs. Through regional collaboration, the City seeks to enhance service quality while upholding fiscal
responsibility. It’s expected that the transition to San Bernadino County Fire will begin July 1, 2027. This
timeline provides more than 12 months to thoughtfully dissolve the JPA and ensure a smooth, well-
managed transition.
The BBLFPD Board remains dedicated to transparent decision making and prioritizing initiatives that offer
clear value to the public. Further updates regarding the proposed partnership will be shared as the
discussion progresses.
“We are focused on ensuring that every decision we make reflects both fiscal responsibility and the
highest level of service for our community. This partnership represents an important step toward
strengthening emergency services while remaining accountable to the residents we serve,” said BBLFPD
Chair Rick Herrick.