JPA Dissolution Clears Way for San Bernardino County Fire to Reopen Moonridge and Boulder Bay Stations

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – BIG BEAR NEWS – At the Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District (BBLFPD) Special Meeting on April

29, 2026, the Board of Directors demonstrated its ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship of

public resources by carefully evaluating how Big Bear Lake’s taxpayer dollars are allocated and utilized for

the benefit of the community. The discussion centered on ensuring that fire and emergency services

remain both efficient and effective while continuing to meet the needs of residents and visitors alike

within the existing revenues that the BBLFPD generates.



Following a thorough review and discussion, BBLFPD Board Members expressed unanimous support for

pursuing a contractual partnership with San Bernadino County Fire Protection District and terminating the

Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement that created the Big Bear Fire Authority (JPA Agreement).



The proposed partnership is anticipated to bring meaningful benefits to the City of Big Bear Lake, including

improved service levels, enhanced resource coordination, and increased responsiveness to community

needs. Through regional collaboration, the City seeks to enhance service quality while upholding fiscal

responsibility. It’s expected that the transition to San Bernadino County Fire will begin July 1, 2027. This

timeline provides more than 12 months to thoughtfully dissolve the JPA and ensure a smooth, well-

managed transition.

The BBLFPD Board remains dedicated to transparent decision making and prioritizing initiatives that offer

clear value to the public. Further updates regarding the proposed partnership will be shared as the

discussion progresses.



“We are focused on ensuring that every decision we make reflects both fiscal responsibility and the

highest level of service for our community. This partnership represents an important step toward

strengthening emergency services while remaining accountable to the residents we serve,” said BBLFPD

Chair Rick Herrick.

