Big Bear Stater Bros. Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Stater Bros. Markets recently celebrated the 40th Anniversary of its

Big Bear location as well as the completion of an exterior remodel.

Located at 42171 Big Bear Blvd., the store is led by Rick Jaeger, a longtime Big Bear resident who also celebrated his 40-year

anniversary with the company this year.

“Big Bear is a tight-knit community so when we are serving our customers, we are serving our friends, family, and

neighbors. Stater Bros. is truly a part of this community and I’m thrilled that I have been able to be here for all 40 years,”

said Rick Jaeger, Store Manager.

In honor of the Anniversary celebration, the store employees handed out flowers to the customers and Stater Bros.

Charities presented a $4,000 donation to The Lighthouse Project Inc. to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a

book gifting program that provides free, high-quality books to children.



The revamped supermarket features:

• A newly renovated exterior facade

• A Full Service Deli including Cleo & Leo hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps, taco

and burrito combo meals and a full line of prepared party trays

• A Full Service Hot Bakery with a full selection of Artisan breads and rolls, fresh pastries and in-house decorators

to assist with all special occasion needs

• An Expanded Full Service Meat Case with added technology to keep product at its freshest

• A Full Service Fresh Seafood Department with friendly experts to help with selection

• An Enhanced Garden Fresh Produce Department with expanded organic selections and a fresh cut fruit station

• Handcrafted sushi made in-house daily

• An expanded beer, wine and liquor department featuring a wider selection of wines, spirits, and the coldest beer in

town!

• Widened aisles to improve our customer’s shopping experience

• Environmentally friendly solar panels and use of energy-efficient LED lighting

