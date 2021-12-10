Fill the Bus For Our Local Veterans

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Earlier this year, Mountain Transit started a Veterans Outreach Program to honor and support the nearly 300 local veterans that live in our community. Their first outreach event is ‘Fill the Bus for Local Veterans’, happening on Wednesday, October 13th, from 10am to 6pm at Stater Bros. Markets in Big Bear as well as Goodwin & Son’s Market in Crestline.

Besides new clothing items (only new items can be accepted), the most needed supplies are: canned soup and vegetables, canned meat, pasta, rice, ramen, beans, peanut butter, breakfast cereal, granola bars, nuts, pet food, socks, gloves, wet wipes, and hygiene products.