Big Bear Lake DWP Wins WaterSense® Partner of the Year Award

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power (BBLDWP) with a 2020 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2019. Sierra Orr, Public Information Supervisor for for the DWP said, “We feel really honored to have won. In a year that has dealt us so many obstacles, it’s important that we remind ourselves that what we do matters. We couldn’t have done it without our community partners and awesome employees.”

In 2019 the BBLDWP rebated nearly 200 water-efficient toilets for residents, most of which were WaterSense labeled, and gave away more than 150 WaterSense labeled showerheads and nearly 400 WaterSense certified bathroom and kitchen aerators to residents. To promote commercial water savings, BBLDWP rebated an additional 50 WaterSense toilets and distributed showerheads and aerators to commercial customers. The Department also partnered with Bear Valley Electric Inc. to co-host the Earth Day celebration, sponsored the Sierra Club’s Xeriscape Garden Tour, and partnered with AM Conservation (formerly Resource Action Programs) to distribute water conservation lesson plans and kits to local 5th grade students.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. WaterSense labeled products, homes, and programs helped consumers and businesses save 871 billion gallons of water in 2019 and reduced the energy used to pump and heat that water. These reductions in water use result in lower utility bills. “Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” said Veronica Blette, WaterSense Program Manager. “Our award winners in particular have gone above and beyond to make water, energy, and money savings easy for Americans.”

For more information about WaterSense and the 2020 award winners, visit www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards.