Big Bear High School Incident Draws Attention to the Last Day of School

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – What should have been a joyous last day of school at Big Bear High School resulted in an unfortunate incident drawing attention to the decision by three students to make a statement. As exhibited on social media, on Thursday, June 10th, three Big Bear High School students draped flags as capes in the hall and common quad area of the high school where a number of students were transitioning to class. The flags included a blue, black and white flag commonly referred to as a flag in support of law enforcement, a Trump 2020 flag and a confederate flag. According to school district Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki, the presence of the confederate flag has racist implications. Following the incident, Superintendent Suzuki released a statement to the Bear Valley Unified School district community and staff. The administration responded immediately and confiscated the flag and an investigation is underway. However, the administration understands that some of the students on campus may have been negatively impacted by the presence of the confederate flag and what it represents. BVUSD strives to make all students feel safe and welcome at Big Bear High School. They assure families and the community that this type of behavior will not be tolerated on our school campuses. If students are struggling due to this incident, students or parents are advised to contact the school Principal Tina Fulmer at 909-585-6892. A counselor will be available at the school on Monday to meet with any students who need to discuss their upset feelings this incident may have caused.