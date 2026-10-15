Planned Overnight Power Outage Set for Big Bear Valley as Edison Performs Maintenance

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Residents across the Big Bear Valley should prepare for a planned overnight power outage this weekend as Southern California Edison (SCE) conducts scheduled maintenance on transmission lines serving the mountain community.
According to Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES), customers throughout the valley will experience a power outage beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 16th, and continuing until 7 a.m. Saturday, October 17th, while SCE crews perform maintenance work on the electrical system.
BVES is urging residents who depend on electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment to make alternative arrangements ahead of the outage. Customers unable to secure a backup power source and facing a medical emergency are advised to call 9-1-1.
Community members are encouraged to charge cell phones, battery-powered devices, and other essential equipment before the outage begins. Residents may also want to prepare flashlights and other emergency supplies to minimize disruptions during the overnight hours.
If the maintenance work extends beyond the scheduled timeframe or if plans change, BVES will provide updates through its Facebook page and website at bvesinc.com.
Customers with questions can contact Bear Valley Electric Service at (800) 808-2837.