BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR VALLEY — As local voters await the next wave of reporting from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, the latest unofficial results from the November 3, 2026 General Election provide a clear snapshot of where local leadership races and community contests currently stand. With voter turnout sitting at 34.0% across 2,066 fully reporting precincts, several tightly contested races are taking shape across the mountain communities.

Federal and State Contests

In the race for United States Representative District 23, incumbent Republican Jay Obernolte holds the lead with 70,997 votes (51.06%), closely followed by Democrat Tessa Lynn Hodge, who has secured 68,057 votes (48.94%).

Meanwhile, in the race for State Assembly District 34, Republican Charles Frederick Hughes leads the field with 36,310 votes (53.99%), ahead of Democratic challenger Randall Putz, who has earned 30,941 votes (46.01%).

Local Governance & School Boards

Voters across the Bear Valley also weighed in on vital local representation:

Bear Valley Unified School District (Governing Board Area 1): Jason Haldeman leads with 560 votes (58.21%), ahead of Genelle June Rich Easterby , who has 402 votes (41.79%).

leads with 560 votes (58.21%), ahead of , who has 402 votes (41.79%). Bear Valley Unified School District (Governing Board Area 3): Paul Zamoyta commands a strong lead with 573 votes (72.72%) compared to Paul J. DiMambro , who sits at 215 votes (27.28%).

commands a strong lead with 573 votes (72.72%) compared to , who sits at 215 votes (27.28%). City of Big Bear Lake City Council District 2: Kara Flietstra leads with 114 votes (57.58%) over Sonia Ibarra , who holds 84 votes (42.42%).

leads with 114 votes (57.58%) over , who holds 84 votes (42.42%). City of Big Bear Lake City Council District 3: Ernie Mendoza leads with 155 votes (59.85%) against Michael Beveridge , who has 104 votes (40.15%).

leads with 155 votes (59.85%) against , who has 104 votes (40.15%). City of Big Bear Lake City Council District 4: Cody Lewis leads with 153 votes (59.30%) over Suzy Gilleon, who stands at 105 votes (40.70%).

Special Districts & Measure I

Big Bear City Community Services District (Board of Directors, Vote for 3): Eileen Berne currently leads the multi-candidate field with 1,121 votes (14.56%), followed by Margaret Tiefenthaler at 977 votes (12.69%) and Andrew Sauer at 974 votes (12.65%).

currently leads the multi-candidate field with 1,121 votes (14.56%), followed by at 977 votes (12.69%) and at 974 votes (12.65%). Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (Board of Directors, Vote for 2): Peter Boss leads with 2,457 votes (39.53%), followed by Amber Lynn Gonzalez with 2,100 votes (33.78%) and Shelly Jean Egerer with 1,659 votes (26.69%).

leads with 2,457 votes (39.53%), followed by with 2,100 votes (33.78%) and with 1,659 votes (26.69%). San Bernardino County Measure I: County voters weighed in heavily on Measure I, with the YES vote commanding 278,481 votes (69.14%) and the NO vote trailing with 124,299 votes (30.86%).

Election officials remind residents that these tallies remain unofficial. The next official posting of election results from the Registrar of Voters is scheduled for November 6 by 6:00 PM. Stay tuned to KBHR 93.3 FM and Big Bear News for continuous updates as more ballots are processed.