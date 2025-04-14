Earthquake Felt in Big Bear Centered Near Julian, CA

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck near Julian, California, at 10:08 a.m. today. The U.S. Geological Survey reported seven aftershocks within five minutes, with two measuring 3.0 and 3.5. The tremor was felt throughout Southern California and here in Big Bear Valley.

So far, no injuries or significant structural damage have been reported. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and local fire stations haven’t received any emergency calls related to the quake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.