BVES Potential PSPS Today 12noon to 6pm for West End Customers

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In addition to tonight’s planned SCE outage, BVES has announced a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff today, Friday, October 16, 2026. This is due to high winds and potential fire danger specifically impacting the west end of the Valley.
The period of concern for today is from noon to 6 p.m. If power is shutoff, the outage will impact customers on the west side of Big Bear, from Metcalf Bay to Big Bear Dam on the South Shore, and from Fawnskin to the Big Bear Dam on the North Shore.
No outage is scheduled at this time. If they do institute an outage, BVES will do their best to minimize impact and redistribute load so that it impacts as few customers as possible. If power is shut off, BVES will open its Community Resource Center for affected customers through 10 p.m. during impact. The Community Resource Center is located at BVES headquarters at 42020 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake. Customers will have access to a charging station for cell phones and devices and snacks will be available. Notably, because this PSPS period of concern is being announced by BVES, rather than instituted externally by Southern California Edison, they will be better able to share information if a shutoff becomes necessary.
Again, please note: This potential PSPS is not associated with the planned outage being undertaken by Southern California Edison beginning tonight between 11:30 p.m. and 7a.m. tomorrow morning. As of now, that planned outage is still in effect with outages impacting certain customers at periods between the period of concern.