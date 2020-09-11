Valley Wide Power Outage

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: As of approximately 7:15pm, power has been fully restored to the Big Bear Valley. Sections of the Moonridge area are still without power due to a surge created when the power came back on. If you are still without power, BVES, Inc., is instructing you to call them to report the issue at 1-800-808-2837. The cause of the power outage is being investigated but it appears to have been caused by a drone hitting a power line.

Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., is searching for the problem that has taken out the power to most of Big Bear this evening which began at about 5:15pm. According to General Manager, Paul Marconi, they believe it will be an easy fix once the problem location is found. The power is out from the Big Bear Village to all of the eastern Big Bear Valley.