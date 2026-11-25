BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — The Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District (BBLFPD) Board of Directors has voted unanimously to transition local fire and emergency medical services to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District starting July 1, 2027, alongside a nearly $9.9 million construction contract to upgrade local fire stations ahead of the switch.

The decisions were made during a Special Meeting on November 19, 2026. While County Fire will take over operational services under a regional model, the BBLFPD will remain an independent public agency and retain ownership of its local facilities, apparatus, and equipment.

Expanded Daily Staffing and Equipment

The new Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services Agreement carries an initial annual cost of approximately $7.46 million. Under the plan, daily fire suppression staffing will increase from the current four personnel to a minimum of six personnel split between Station 281 and the Moonridge Fire Station, supplemented by a dedicated wildlands fuels crew.

Station / Category Proposed Staffing & Resources Station 281 1 Medic Truck (3 Personnel) Moonridge Fire Station 1 Medic Engine (3 Personnel) Boulder Bay Fire Station 1 Wildlands Fuel Crew (40-hour work schedule) County Contributions Covers 100% of Fuels Crew, 1/3 of Moonridge Medic Engine (1 FTE/shift), 1 of 3 Battalion Chiefs, plus 1 Snow Cat and 1 Front Loader (upon delivery)

Before the July 1, 2027 transition can take effect, the Big Bear Fire Authority must formally dissolve and the San Bernardino County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) must grant final approval—both processes are currently underway.

$9.87 Million Station Improvements

To prepare local infrastructure for the incoming crews, the board also unanimously awarded a $9,867,095 guaranteed maximum cost Progressive Design-Build contract to Silver Creek Modular, LLC.

Using volumetric modular construction to accelerate timelines, the project includes:

Moonridge Fire Station (42610 Rathbun Drive): Construction of a new, approximately 6,160-square-foot facility built for 24/7 operations and a three-person Medic Engine crew.

Construction of a new, approximately 6,160-square-foot facility built for 24/7 operations and a three-person Medic Engine crew. Boulder Bay Fire Station (39690 Big Bear Boulevard): Site and facility improvements tailored to support the new wildlands fuels management crew.

Construction is scheduled for completion by June 15, 2027, just ahead of the July 1 occupancy and service transition date.

“The BBLFPD Board remains dedicated to providing enhanced fire services to the constituents of the City of Big Bear Lake, while being fiscally responsible and transparent,” said BBLFPD Board Chair Rick Herrick in a statement. “With these actions taken by BBLFPD, Big Bear Lake is positioned to better serve the community for the foreseeable future.”

Sources: City of Big Bear Lake / Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District Press Release (Nov. 24, 2026)