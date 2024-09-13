Line Fire Update Friday September 13, 2024

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Line Fire rate of growth has been slowed substantially now measured at 37,743 acres and 21% containment. The weather has shifted from hot and dry conditions to conditions much more favorable for firefighting best described as much cooler with higher humidity. The intense smoke that has covered Big Bear has lifted and is much more tolerable shifting from Wednesdays Hazardous levels to good levels as of this morning. The weather will continue to assist the nearly 3400 fire personnel assigned to this fire with stronger onshore flows and below average temperatures with a deepening marine layer and areas of night and morning coastal low clouds by the weekend. This morning the fire continues to burn but with much less intensity in the Santa Ana water shed area, the Bear Creek area and Angelus Oaks area. Smoke will be visible and air quality may be an issue although much improved today.

Evacuation Orders remain for the Western portion of Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane as well as Angeles Oaks and Seven Oaks including the campgrounds – Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls – Runnings Springs and Arrow Bear – Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18.

Areas of Highland and along the foothills have been downgraded from Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Warnings. Evacuation warnings are in place for the remainder of Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment.

Road closures include Highway 330, Highway 18 from Kuffle Canyon to the Big Bear Dam and Highway 38, closed at Bryant Street to Big Bear Valley. The only route of travel for Big Bear is to/from Highway 18, Lucerne Valley.

Mountain Transit has resumed transportation services in Big Bear for the Red line, Gold line and Dial-A-Ride, with the exception for the mandatory evacuation orders that are in place. The Blue line is suspended until further notice