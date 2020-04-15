Window for Covid-19 Testing Appointments Opens Thursday

Big Bear Lake, CA – The portal to get an appointment time for Covid-19 testing in Big Bear will open at 2 PM Thursday April 16 (click here). This testing event is for the mountain communities which include Big Bear and other mountain communities to the west. The City of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County are hosting this drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Friday, April 17 from 10 am – 2 pm.



The testing event will be held at the Big Bear Mountain Resorts parking lot on Fox Farm Drive, adjacent to Bear Valley Community Hospital, and tests will be administered by appointment only but walk up testing will take place as time and space allows. The testing event is limited to residents of the mountain communities. Any persons who are demonstrating coronavirus symptoms are discouraged from traveling to the oxygen deprived altitudes of the mountains.



If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please make an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here when the appointment portal opens on Thursday. County public health officials are prepared to collect hundreds of test specimens and hope to turn away no one on Friday in Big Bear Lake. This testing event will be coordinated so that you don’t need to leave your vehicle. In order to promote efficient traffic flow all vehicles will be directed to access the drive-thru test site on Fox Farm Road from Big Bear Boulevard on the day of the test. Additional information will be included in future City COVID-19 updates

.