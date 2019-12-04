Walk to Support the Sugarloaf Fire Station

Sugarloaf, CA – The Sugarloaf Property Owners Association is sponsoring a community walk on Sunday, April 14th, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, to bring awareness to the possible closure of Sugarloaf Fire Station #283.

Participants are asked to meet at the east end of the Sugarloaf Park parking lot. There will be a table set up with hand outs and water.

If you’d like to bring a sign to carry, the SPOA requests that it be of a ‘positive” nature and in support of the Fire Dept. and community. The walk will be from Sugarloaf Park to the west end of Baldwin Lane Elementary School. All valley residents are invited to participate.