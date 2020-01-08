Visitors Urged to R E S P E C T Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear urge all of our visitors to R E S P E C T our community when you are visiting. We are happy to welcome visitors, and we are thankful that all of us can enjoy the plentiful outdoor recreational opportunities in Big Bear – but we need everyone to act responsibly!

Roam Responsibly – Enjoy Big Bear thoughtfully and responsibly, maintain the utmost respect for everyone and everything, and remember this is our home!

Educate Yourself – Do your research before traveling to Big Bear, familiarize yourself with our expectations, and behave responsibly!

Safety First – This is simple – wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and wash your hands frequently! If you are not feeling well, stay home and away from others! Think about your own safety and your family’s safety, but also think about the safety of our residents and those working hard to serve you while you are here in Big Bear! Show everyone that YOU CARE about keeping others safe!

Preserve Big Bear – Be mindful of our pristine outdoor spaces, and maintain a light footprint. Please take your trash with you and dispose of it properly – don’t litter!

Embrace the Big Bear Community – Support our local businesses, respect their requirements, and recognize that all of us are working hard to keep you safe, keep our residents safe, and keep our community open so you may continue to enjoy your time here! Be mindful of your neighbors living near your vacation rental unit, and recognize the need for you to behave in a responsible and friendly manner.

Celebrate the Big Bear Culture – We’ve got a great way of life here in the Big Bear Valley, and we are happy to share it with you and we want you to enjoy it here as much as we do! Check out all of the great activities to enjoy in Big Bear – while wearing your face covering and maintaining a safe distance from others!

Teach Others – Make sure everyone in your party is focused on the need to be safe and act responsibly when you’re in Big Bear. You can set the example for them, and for our other visitors!