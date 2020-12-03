Visit Big Bear CEO To Take New Position in Florida

Big Bear Lake, CA – Darien Schaefer, CEO of Visit Big Bear, will be leaving Big Bear for Florida in early April to take the position of President & CEO for Visit Pensacola. Darien was being considered along with one other finalist for the position who ended up withdrawing due to family health issues.

During Darien’s time, much has been accomplished at Visit Big Bear, including the new Visitor Center, adding major new events, creating a new website and visitor magazine, information kiosks, as well as a new App coming out later this year.

Darien’s last day at Visit Big Bear will be Friday, April 10.